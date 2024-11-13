Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Coffee lovers looking to get a hold of a bargain ahead of Christmas will be thrilled by the latest deal from L’OR.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

(This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.)

In an exclusive offer available until 9th December, shoppers purchasing a L’OR Barista Sublime at a reduced price of £59.99 from lorespresso.com, will also receive a 100-capsule bundle, with the total bundle worth over £150.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The L’OR Barista Sublime offers a unique double-spouted espresso coffee machine, so shoppers can make two drinks at the same time to enjoy with friends, a wonderful gift for loved ones this hot drinks season.

L'OR is giving away 100 free capsules when buying a L'OR Barista Sublime for £59.99 - normally £150.

Perfect for those who may have moved house, are kitchen gadget connoisseurs, or simply love coffee!

Even better, L’OR’s award-winning and The Good Housekeeping Institute tested and approved coffee machine is complete with dual capsule recognition technology, which automatically detects the capsule size and 19 bar brewing pressure for true barista quality.

All shoppers need to do is purchase a L’OR Barista Sublime machine for £59.99 via lorespresso.com and they’ll receive a 100-coffee capsule bundle for free.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Within the 100-capsule bundle, shoppers can enjoy a broad range of award-winning capsules including single or double Ristrettos, Espressos, and Lungos, in a range of sizes from regular to the exclusive L’OR Barista XXL capsule size.

The machine also allows coffee lovers to use a wide range of alternative branded coffee capsules on the market including Nespresso® Original, providing maximum flexibility and choice.

Created in collaboration with designer Khodi Feiz, the compact L’OR Barista Sublime coffee machine deal is available in three standout colours - Piano Noir, Sunset Rubis and Satin Blanc. Shoppers can order any of the three chic colourways via the new deal.