Like Choco-lot? Tesco adds ten new irresistible chocolate bars to its ranges.

From intense dark orange to whole hazelnut goodness, the new line-up features a whole host of different flavours, tastes and textures - set to be a hit with any chocolate lover. The new range is available in stores and online now.

The five exciting, block bars entering the Tesco range are inspired by new popular favourites, as well as iconic classics.

All priced at £1.80, the updated range has everything to satisfy your sweet cravings, with highlights including the Tesco Pretzel & Salt Bar [£1.80] – a delicious block of velvety smooth chocolate, loaded up with lightly salted pretzel pieces.

Meanwhile, those who love the satisfaction of a loud chocolatey crunch can indulge in the Tesco Crispies, Caramel & Almond Bar [£1.80] which perfectly combines rich caramel with chunky pieces of almonds and crunchy cereals.

For a more classic choice, the Tesco Biscuit & Raisin Bar [£1.80], is jam packed with juicy, dried grapes and crushed biscuits, enveloped in velvety chocolate for that much loved crunchy-meets-chewy texture.

With over 100 years of experience, Tesco chocolatiers have expertly crafted a range of new Tesco Finest chocolate bars to offer an affordable, yet indulgent way to delve into delectable delights for just £1.60.

Working with the Transparence Cocoa programme & the Rainforest Alliance, each bar features single origin cocoa from South America or West Africa, which is blended with the finest of ingredients, to create a rich and refined chocolate experience with intense flavour.

From floral, fruity, and nutty notes in the Tesco Finest Ecuador Dark Chocolate Bar [£1.60], to a tangy citrus twist in the Tesco Finest Côte d'Ivoire Orange Chocolate Bar [£1.60], these bars are made with quality in mind, providing a treat for all your senses.