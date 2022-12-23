Lidl GB recalls several smoked trout and smoked salmon products because of possible contamination with listeria

The pack details are:

Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch/ Loch Trout

Pack size – 100g

If you have bought the above products do not eat them

Use by – All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023

Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings

Pack size – 120g

Use by – All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023

Lidl Deluxe Mild & Delicate Smoked Scottish Salmon

Pack size – 100g

Use by – 11 January 2023

Lidl Deluxe Smoked Scottish Salmon with Ben Bracken Whisky

Pack size – 100g

Use by – 11 January 2023

Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Scottish Salmon Trimmings

Pack size – 120g

Use by – 31 December 2022

The possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the products listed above.

Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.

Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.

Lidl GB is recalling the above products.