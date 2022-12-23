Lidl GB recalls several smoked trout and smoked salmon products because of possible contamination with listeria
Lidl GB is extending the recall of smoked trout to include smoked salmon products, produced by St James Smokehouse because these products may be contaminated with listeria monocytogenes.
The pack details are:
Lidl Deluxe Oak Smoked Scottish Louch/ Loch Trout
Pack size – 100g
Use by – All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023
Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Trout Trimmings
Pack size – 120g
Use by – All use-by dates between and including 20 December 2022 and 06 January 2023
Lidl Deluxe Mild & Delicate Smoked Scottish Salmon
Pack size – 100g
Use by – 11 January 2023
Lidl Deluxe Smoked Scottish Salmon with Ben Bracken Whisky
Pack size – 100g
Use by – 11 January 2023
Lidl Lighthouse Bay Smoked Scottish Salmon Trimmings
Pack size – 120g
Use by – 31 December 2022
The possible presence of Listeria monocytogenes in the products listed above.
Symptoms caused by this organism can be similar to flu and include high temperature, muscle ache or pain, chills, feeling or being sick and diarrhoea. However, in rare cases, the infection can be more severe, causing serious complications, such as meningitis.
Some people are more vulnerable to listeria infections, including those over 65 years of age, pregnant women and their unborn babies, babies less than one month old and people with weakened immune systems.
Lidl GB is recalling the above products.
If you have bought the above products do not eat them, instead, return them to the store from where they were bought for a full refund. Any queries or concerns can be directed to Lidl Customer Services on 0800 977 7766 or [email protected]