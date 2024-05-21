Watch more of our videos on Shots!

TV personality and chef Levi Roots is set to cook up a storm when he appears at a Doncaster city centre food festival.

The Dragon’s Den entrepreneur behind Reggae Reggae Sauce will appear at the upcoming Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival when he will be sharing stories from his remarkable life.

The three day festival runs across the city centre from May 31 to June 2 and will include food stalls, cookery demonstrations, tasting sessions and much, much more.

Topping the bill will be 65-year-old Jamaican born chef who came to fame in 2007 when he won investment for his spicy sauce on Dragon’s Den.

Levi Roots will star at this year's Doncaster Food and Drink Festival.

Since then, he has written a number of cookery books, hosted his own TV programmes and earlier this year, appeared on Celebrity Big Brother.

The “An Audience With Levi Roots” event will take place at the Mansion House on June 1, with talks at noon and 2pm.

A festival spokesman said: “As part of the Delicious Doncaster Food and Drink Festival 2024, Levi will be coming along to Doncaster when he will share a personal insight into his life.

"He will also share his experience about his appearances on Dragon's Den back in 2007 and more recently on Celebrity Big Brother where he also entertained his fellow housemates with his interesting stories about his life.

“Afterwards, there will also be an opportunity to meet the man himself.”

The annual foodie event will also include street food stalls, professional demonstrations and talks, tasting sessions, and bake-off competitions.

The festival is aligned with Doncaster Market and the food offer of the International Food Hall, meat, fish, and fruit and veg markets with stalls spread across St Sepulchre Gate, High Street, and Clock Corner offering a variety of food and drink from across the world.

On June 2, there will also be a tasting experience with Tom Surgey from 2pm and 3.30pm, when guest will be able to sample wine, beer and cocktails at the Mansion House.

Tickets for the audience with Levi Roots are available HERE