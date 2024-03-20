Leading chain to open brand new restaurant at Doncaster Dome
As part of wagamama’s mission to spread positivity from bowl to soul, a philosophy rooted in the belief that food doesn’t just feed our bellies, but our souls too, the new Doncaster restaurant will serve up classic guest favourites, amongst them the chicken katsu, ramens and iconic side dishes on their 50 per cent plant-based menu.
The menu will also include some newer menu items including wagamama’s first ever hotpot, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and satisfying tteokbokki.
As well as, Korean street food favourite, k-dogs, made with a vegan twist and a crunchy noodle crumb. Doncaster guests will be able to preview wagamama’s exciting new summer menu, watch this space!
Located at one of Doncaster’s most exciting destinations, The Doncaster Dome leisure centre, the stylish new restaurant has been designed for 162 internal covers.
Open seven days a week, the new restaurant will create 55 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 163 restaurants across the UK.
Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant will be running two days of exclusive preview events allowing locals to book in for a meal on wagamama to celebrate.
Keep an eye on their web pages for the ticket release.
Wagamama Doncaster will also be supporting local food charity, The Bread and Butter Thing by providing 50 preview slots to their members so that they can get a sneak peak of the new restaurant and enjoy a meal together before doors officially open. Set up in 2016, The Bread and Butter Thing brings low-cost food to low-income communities, it operates in 110 locations including Doncaster.
Milly Pearson, Regional Marketing Manager for the North, comments: “We are so excited to open the doors to our brand-new restaurant in Doncaster. Our benches will soon be welcoming the local community and visitors at The Dome, and we can’t wait to serve up some of our newest dishes and fresh favourites! Our fantastic new team have been working hard to ensure we’ll bring our much-loved wagamama experience to our guests and they’re so excited to land in their beautiful new restaurant once work is complete.”