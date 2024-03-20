Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

As part of wagamama’s mission to spread positivity from bowl to soul, a philosophy rooted in the belief that food doesn’t just feed our bellies, but our souls too, the new Doncaster restaurant will serve up classic guest favourites, amongst them the chicken katsu, ramens and iconic side dishes on their 50 per cent plant-based menu.

The menu will also include some newer menu items including wagamama’s first ever hotpot, a spicy broth with seasonal vegetables and satisfying tteokbokki.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As well as, Korean street food favourite, k-dogs, made with a vegan twist and a crunchy noodle crumb. Doncaster guests will be able to preview wagamama’s exciting new summer menu, watch this space!

Leading chain to open brand new restaurant in Doncaster in April.

Located at one of Doncaster’s most exciting destinations, The Doncaster Dome leisure centre, the stylish new restaurant has been designed for 162 internal covers.

Open seven days a week, the new restaurant will create 55 new jobs, bringing wagamama’s total to 163 restaurants across the UK.

Ahead of the opening date, the restaurant will be running two days of exclusive preview events allowing locals to book in for a meal on wagamama to celebrate.

Keep an eye on their web pages for the ticket release.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wagamama Doncaster will also be supporting local food charity, The Bread and Butter Thing by providing 50 preview slots to their members so that they can get a sneak peak of the new restaurant and enjoy a meal together before doors officially open. Set up in 2016, The Bread and Butter Thing brings low-cost food to low-income communities, it operates in 110 locations including Doncaster.