Las Vegas glitz and glamour coming to Doncaster as pub hosts casino night

All the glitz and glamour of Las Vegas is coming to Doncaster as a city pub stages a Casino Royale night.

Are you shaken or stirred?

Step into a world of glitz, glamour, and Vegas-style excitement as The Mayflower, Austerfield rolls out the red carpet from 7pm on Friday 12 December for its Casino Royale Night.

Sip a glass of fizz on arrival, then head to the tables and try your luck at blackjack and roulette, with a full casino set-up and professional croupiers to guide the action.

As the night unfolds, enjoy delicious canapés fit for a high-roller and live music from the brilliant Automatic Fishcake that’ll keep you dancing into the night.

A spokesperson said: “Whether it’s a festive night out with friends, family, or workmates, this is the perfect pre-Christmas celebration.”

Tickets are priced at £25 per person and includes all of the above.

Bookings can be made HERE