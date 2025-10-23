Las Vegas glitz and glamour coming to Doncaster as pub hosts casino night
Are you shaken or stirred?
Step into a world of glitz, glamour, and Vegas-style excitement as The Mayflower, Austerfield rolls out the red carpet from 7pm on Friday 12 December for its Casino Royale Night.
Sip a glass of fizz on arrival, then head to the tables and try your luck at blackjack and roulette, with a full casino set-up and professional croupiers to guide the action.
As the night unfolds, enjoy delicious canapés fit for a high-roller and live music from the brilliant Automatic Fishcake that’ll keep you dancing into the night.
A spokesperson said: “Whether it’s a festive night out with friends, family, or workmates, this is the perfect pre-Christmas celebration.”
Tickets are priced at £25 per person and includes all of the above.
Bookings can be made HERE