Landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open under new management following makeover

A landmark Doncaster pub is set to bounce back under new management following a massive renovation.

By Darren Burke
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 15th Nov 2022, 4:06pm

The Blue Bell Inn in Blaxton is currently undergoing refurbishment – and is set to return with a ‘modern feel,’ its new owners have said.

In a post on social media, a spokesman said: “The new management team and staff would like to offer you a very warm welcome and invite you to stay tuned with us while we renovate throughout the building.

“Our aim is to bring new life and a modern feel to the Blue Bell Inn alongside outstanding customer service and exceptional food standards.

The Blue Bell Inn in Blaxton is set to bounce back following a massive makeover and under new management.

“We look forward to meeting all our new locals and other members of far and wide communities.”

You can keep up to date with the renovations and refurbishments and further details about the new look pub, including food and drink offerings at its Facebook page, which is available HERE

