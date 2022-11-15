Landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open under new management following makeover

The Blue Bell Inn in Blaxton is currently undergoing refurbishment – and is set to return with a ‘modern feel,’ its new owners have said.

In a post on social media, a spokesman said: “The new management team and staff would like to offer you a very warm welcome and invite you to stay tuned with us while we renovate throughout the building.

“Our aim is to bring new life and a modern feel to the Blue Bell Inn alongside outstanding customer service and exceptional food standards.

“We look forward to meeting all our new locals and other members of far and wide communities.”