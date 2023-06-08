News you can trust since 1925
Landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open as cocktail, coffee and cakes bar

A landmark former Doncaster pub is set to have a new lease of life as a village bar serving up wines, cocktails, coffee and cakes.
By Darren Burke
Published 8th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 13:19 BST

Work is currently under way to transform The White Hart in Barnby Dun into the new venue which will open this year.

The dining and drinking, which will be called The Hart of Barnby Dun describes itself as “an independent village bar and eatery” on a newly established Facebook page.

Staff have also shared a video of renovations taking place at the building, which is situated on Top Road.

The former White Hart pub in Barnby Dun is set to return as a cocktail and wine bar, also selling coffee and cakes.
It said: “Walls removed, walls added, decades of wallpaper and paint stripped, we’re insulated, re-plastered, rewired and finally at the point of making it the new ‘Hart of Barnby Dun.’

“Not long now folks!”

The building closed down as a pub several years ago and was more recently a Thai restaurant before that venue also shut down.

