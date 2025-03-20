Landmark Doncaster pub set to re-open after nationwide chain takes over

A landmark Doncaster pub is set to re-open its doors after being taken over by a nationwide chain.

Work has been taking place to renovate and refurbish The Mayflower at Austerfield following its sale to Harper Inns.

Last month, a spokesperson for the chain said: “Harper Inns is thrilled to announce that we are taking over The Mayflower at Austerfield.

“We can’t wait to add this beautiful venue to our collection of gastropubs, known for fabulous dining experiences, delicious food, and friendly, welcoming service.

Work is currently under way to re-open The Mayflower at Austerfield.

The doors will open at 5pm on March 26.

"We're currently building a fabulous team, we know you'll all love.

"Opening a new venue, especially one of this scale, requires a significant investment.

"We’re grateful for the opportunity to work with a wide range of local suppliers and vendors to bring this project to life, and we’re proud to support fellow businesses in the community.

“We can't wait to welcome you to The Mayflower.”