One free Kids Meal, which includes a 4” Sub, a snack, and a drink, will be redeemable through purchasing any full price Footlong Sub, at participating Subway restaurants.

Having first launched during October half term last year to help families navigate the cost-of-living crisis, Subway is bringing back the popular value-for-money offer for the Easter term break.

The Kids Eat Free deal aims to help families enjoy days out together, without having to worry so much about the cost of feeding the whole family.

Marketing Director at Subway UK Kirstey Elston, stated: “We’re delighted to be bringing back our Kids Eat Free offer – the deal is all about supporting families and helping them save money, whilst they enjoy quality time out together during the school holidays!”