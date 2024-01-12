"Keep an eye out," say Turtle Bay bosses as rumours swirl of new Doncaster restaurant

Bosses at Caribbean restaurant chain Turtle Bay have told Doncaster diners to “keep an eye out” as rumours of a branch opening in the city continue to swirl.

The firm, as well as pub giant Brewdog, are reportedly both interested in moving into a new retail and office building in Lakeside which was given the green light by City of Doncaster Council before Christmas.

Neither company has confirmed whether the speculation is true.

Asked by the Free Press about the rumours, a spokesman for Turtle Bay said: “We can't confirm this unfortunately, but we would love to get there one day.

"We recommend keeping and eye out on our social media for any updates or announcements.”

The block on Herten Way will contain three retail units on the ground floor with three floors of office space above, with construction due to start this summer.

A post on urban development forum SkyscraperCity said: “New development at Lakeside. Turtle Bay and Brewdog are in talks to take two of the ground floor units.”

In an exchange of messages with Turtle Bay on Instagram, Facebook page Eating Out In Doncaster asked: "There’s a rumour that you are coming to Doncaster, is this true?”

A spokesman replied: “We can’t say for sure, we hope we get there one day.” When the page responded with “that’s not a no, though,” the chain came back with: “Who knows….we would love to one day,” with a winky face emoji.

Last year, Turtle Bay, along with Wagamama, topped a poll on the page of restaurant brands people would most like to see in Doncaster.

Work is currently under way on converting the former Frankie & Benny’s restaurant into a Wagamama, the Japanese themed restaurant chain.

Both of the firms responded to a poll asking which restaurants that currently don’t exist in Doncaster they would like to see.

The poll, run by Eating Out in Doncaster, was shared on Instagram, with Wagamama topping the vote with 46%.