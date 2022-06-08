Karen Wright: Cooking up a storm in a super castle and a fabulous palace...

Karen Wright writes: I was booked at both a castle and a palace!

It sounds fancy and it was, albeit neither of the gigs were indoors.

It was more of a big white tent situation but then that is where I am most comfortable these days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Karen and Sandy on stage

The first event was held at Belvoir Castle, near Grantham.

It was the annual coming together of hundreds if not thousands of members of the Caravan and Motorhome Club at Club Fest, previously called ‘The National’.

The castle is so striking.

It is a proper castle with all the turrets and architectural details you might see in a fairy tale.

I was there for two days, pitched up of course in the caravan.

The first demo I did was in a large tent and it was packed full of people eager to see what I had on the menu.

I asked my friend from Wakefield, Jeremy aka Sandy, to help me, as he is a passionate home cook.

We had such a good time.

We made the Curry for a Queen that I featured in my column last week.

He was so brilliant he joined me the next day too.

This time we were on the main stage.

It was huge, like being at Glastonbury but without the mud!

We cooked up Aberdeen Angus sticky whisky glazed sausages, Balmoral chicken and a platinum pudding.

I moved on the next day to Blenhiem Palace. This time I was booked by Fantastic Food Festivals.

In the morning I hosted a masterclass in pie making.

It was such a laugh and everyone took home a masterpiece to bake and enjoy at home.

In the afternoon I did a demo, once again the platinum pudding but this time I made everything from scratch.

It went down really well, in fact so well it was all gone by the time I went to collect the dish.

So – the proof of the pudding – really is – in the eating!