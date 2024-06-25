Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Jobs are up for grabs as the opening of a stylish new Doncaster restaurant draws nearer.

The Pantry 8020 Brasserie will open its doors in Bawtry later this year, joining existing outlets in Misterton and Brigg.

It will be based in the historic Town House and bosses are now seeking staff in a number of roles for the new premies.

Among the roles being recruited are chef de parties, front of house, mixologist and kitchen porters.

Pantry 8020 is set to open its doors in Bawtry this summer.

A spokesperson said: “We shall only be able to assess CVs with candidates from strong restaurant backgrounds.

“Due to the high level of CVs received for the previous roles advertised, we shall only be able to respond to candidates we are moving forward with.”

Full details and how to apply are available HERE

Revealing the news of the restaurant’s arrival on social media earlier this year, a spokesman said: “We are delighted to announce that our new restaurant is to be in the beautiful and historic marketplace of Bawtry.

"It’s so wonderful to see that so many of you wanted it to be Bawtry.

“Having long admired The Town House from afar, we are absolutely thrilled to be given the opportunity of restoring this iconic heritage building and are delighted to announce that once again we will be working with interior designer Amanda Meade to create a unique interior for our landmark dining experience.

"Amanda specialises in the sympathetic restoration of historic buildings, her style is diverse yet elegant, just the person to bring back the character and status of The Town House which we appreciate is greatly admired by the community of Bawtry and surrounding areas.

“As we grow we learn and our new restaurant will be a creative twist on our other restaurants, coupling our famous brunch and lunch with a modern yet classical brasserie restaurant, an elegant bar, an oyster and champagne room, afternoon tea lounge, gorgeous private dining rooms and a cocktail room.

“We cannot wait to be a part of the thriving business community and amongst so many well established names.