"It's too expensive for us to run," say Doncaster pub couple in emotional farewell

A couple running a popular Doncaster pub have said running the bar is “just too expensive” as they said an emotional farewell to customers.

Craig and Karen Davis, who have been in charge at The Newton Arms in Sprotbrough for a decade, took to Facebook to thank drinkers – and unveil the bar’s new operators.

In a post they said: “Well folks, the final day has arrived.

“Tomorrow (Thursday) we shall bid farewell to The Newton Arms and all our lovely customers and friends after 10 years.

“We’ve been asked many times over the last few weeks why we are leaving and the simple fact is as single operators it is just too expensive for us to continue.

“The company who are coming in to run The Newton are WJS Pubs - they run over 30 pubs and are able to negotiate much better (cheaper) deals on things like rent, utilities, food, drinks, Sky etc which make a massive difference to the bottom line of a business.

"The minimum wage has increased dramatically too as have National Insurance contributions.

“We have never skimped on staff to provide customer service, so this is a cost we’ve also had to absorb.

“We’d like to leave on a happy note though and thank you all for the fantastic support you’ve shown The Newton, us and our family over ten amazing years, for supporting us through lockdown and from the moment we started.

“We would also like to thank all the amazing staff teams that have worked with us over the years – you have helped us make the pub what it is today.

“We wish the new operators all the best and will always hold The Newton and you guys dear in our hearts….so until we meet again. Thank you and goodbye.”

A number of Doncaster pubs have recently changed hands or are looking for new tenants.

The Wheatley Hotel recently came under new ownership while Samuel Smith’s pubs The Ridgewood and Holly Bush, both in Edenthorpe, are also looking for new tenants.

And in May, The White Swan in Balby went up for sale at £750,000.