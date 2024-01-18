"It's great to be back": Doncaster wine bar hit by two month closure re-opens
Otto Wine Bar and Kitchen in Sprotbrough is now back in business and a spokesman said: “Otto would like to thank you all for your continued support, it has been great seeing our regulars and also new faces.
“It’s great to be back open, with such a busy atmosphere and being at your service again.
“We still are working very hard to ensure the highest of service is provided, and we do have new staff who are learning our systems.
“So please bear with us.”
The venue was ordered to close in early November after a “large and active rat infestation” was discovered by environmental health officers.
Earlier this month, a spokesman said: “We would like to offer our sincerest apologies for any disruption and disappointment caused through our recent closure.
“As many of you are aware, we had some issues within the premises which led to our closure. The lengthy time closed was necessary to ensure that all measures and precautions were undertaken to rectify problems identified and ensure these issues do not occur again in the future.
“We also thank everyone for the support you have continued to provide during our closure.
Neighbouring Indian restaurant Mehfil was also forced to close temporarily while health chief investigated the infestation.
Enforcement notices placed in the window of Otto stated: "An imminent and active risk to health has been demonstrated, namely large and active rat infestation evident within every area of the business, including bar, kitchen, seating and storage areas.”