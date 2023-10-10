"It's been a long road:" Popular Doncaster restaurant celebrates anniversary milestone
Relish in East Laith Gate is celebrating its 15th birthday this week – and shared the celebrations with customers on social media.
A spokesman said: “Today, we turn 15 years old.
“It’s been a long road since we first opened our doors to you on October 10 2008, and it’s still far from over. We are ever so grateful for our longevity so far, and we look forward to the future.
“We really couldn’t have done this without you.
“A big thank you to our staff (past and present), to our suppliers, to the local businesses who support us; but most importantly, a huge thank you to you.
"Whether you’re a regular, a one time visitor, just nipped in for the loo, or put a smile on our faces, we wouldn’t be here without you.
“We’re all a family, and that includes each and every one of you. We couldn’t ask for a better birthday gift than that – unless of course, you wish to bring us some chocolate.”
The restaurant and bar, which is situated beneath a bingo hall on the corner of Park Road in the city centre, is run by Paul Moulalli, whose father Deniz ran the long-established and popular restaurant Le Bistro, which is now Hoi Choi, on the other side of East Laith Gate.