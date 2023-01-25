News you can trust since 1925
Inspectors visit a second restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster and give it a zero out of five rating

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 25th Jan 2023, 10:30am

Europa Mini Market, at Holmes Market, Wheatley, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.

And The Fire House, at Kings Road, Wheatley, was given a score of zero on December 20.

Improvement need to be made
Of Doncaster's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens which have been rated, 342 (70 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

