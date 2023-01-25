Inspectors visit a second restaurant and takeaway in Doncaster and give it a zero out of five rating
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Europa Mini Market, at Holmes Market, Wheatley, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on December 20.
And The Fire House, at Kings Road, Wheatley, was given a score of zero on December 20.
Of Doncaster's 491 restaurants, cafes and canteens which have been rated, 342 (70 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.