Indian takeaway given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent action is necessary and the food is unsafe to eat
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on October 5
And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 5: Pizza Land at 8 The Circle, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on September 7
• Rated 4: The Bangla Chef at 11 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster; rated on August 31
• Rated 0: Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Rear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on August 31
A zero rating means urgent action is necessary. This score is given to those who score 50 points or more, which means that there are a considerable amount of safety breaches that put an individual's health at immediate risk and the food is unsafe to eat.