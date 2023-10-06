Indian takeaway given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent action is necessary and the food is unsafe to eat

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on October 5

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

One takeaway received a zero rating.

• Rated 5: Pizza Land at 8 The Circle, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: The Bangla Chef at 11 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster; rated on August 31

• Rated 0: Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Rear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on August 31