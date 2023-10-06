News you can trust since 1925
Indian takeaway given a zero food hygiene rating meaning urgent action is necessary and the food is unsafe to eat

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Oct 2023, 10:43 BST- 1 min read
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 10:44 BST
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on October 5

And three ratings have been handed to takeaways:

One takeaway received a zero rating.
• Rated 5: Pizza Land at 8 The Circle, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: The Bangla Chef at 11 Livingstone Avenue, Clay Lane, Doncaster; rated on August 31

• Rated 0: Ayesha Indian Takeaway at Rear Of 159 Doncaster Road, Sunnyside, Edenthorpe, Doncaster; rated on August 31

A zero rating means urgent action is necessary. This score is given to those who score 50 points or more, which means that there are a considerable amount of safety breaches that put an individual's health at immediate risk and the food is unsafe to eat.

