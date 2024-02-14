News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING

"I'm not going anywhere," says Doncaster pub boss as he teases "exciting news"

The boss of a popular Doncaster pub has told customers he is “not going anywhere” amid departure rumours, teasing “exciting news” for the venue.
By Darren Burke
Published 14th Feb 2024, 10:29 GMT
Updated 14th Feb 2024, 10:30 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Gary Turner, boss of The Grove in York Road, took to social media to dispel rumours – and revealed the popular roadside watering hole is set for a makeover.

He said: “I’d like to thank every one of our customers over the years, I know there’s rumours going around but I’m not going anywhere.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"I’ve been working hard with the brewery and we have some exciting news soon about a new look for the pub.

Most Popular
The Grove is set to be given a makeover.The Grove is set to be given a makeover.
The Grove is set to be given a makeover.

"I look forward to seeing you all and forever grateful for your continued support over the years and hopefully years to come.”

It comes as the pub launches a new menu under the Kat’s Kitchen brand, with food being served from Wednesday to Friday from 2pm to 7pm and on Saturdays from noon to 7pm as well as a Sunday carvery.

Related topics:Doncaster