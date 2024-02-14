"I'm not going anywhere," says Doncaster pub boss as he teases "exciting news"

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Gary Turner, boss of The Grove in York Road, took to social media to dispel rumours – and revealed the popular roadside watering hole is set for a makeover.

He said: “I’d like to thank every one of our customers over the years, I know there’s rumours going around but I’m not going anywhere.

"I’ve been working hard with the brewery and we have some exciting news soon about a new look for the pub.

The Grove is set to be given a makeover.

"I look forward to seeing you all and forever grateful for your continued support over the years and hopefully years to come.”