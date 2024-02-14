"I'm not going anywhere," says Doncaster pub boss as he teases "exciting news"
Gary Turner, boss of The Grove in York Road, took to social media to dispel rumours – and revealed the popular roadside watering hole is set for a makeover.
He said: “I’d like to thank every one of our customers over the years, I know there’s rumours going around but I’m not going anywhere.
"I’ve been working hard with the brewery and we have some exciting news soon about a new look for the pub.
"I look forward to seeing you all and forever grateful for your continued support over the years and hopefully years to come.”
It comes as the pub launches a new menu under the Kat’s Kitchen brand, with food being served from Wednesday to Friday from 2pm to 7pm and on Saturdays from noon to 7pm as well as a Sunday carvery.