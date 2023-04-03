Iconic landmark Doncaster restaurant to re-open after 40 years as pub closes down

Dario’s was a much-loved and popular Italian restaurant in Doncaster in the 1970s and 1980s, standing alongside the A19 between Bentley and Askern and a familiar landmark at the junction with Sutton Road.

Now the name is set to bounce back with the opening of a new restaurant with the same name in the same location.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant will open in the pub, which in recent years has been known as The Owston, later this year, although many still refer to the building as Dario’s, years after its closure.

Dario's is set to return to Doncaster after 40 years. (Photo: Dario's Italian Ristorante).

Announcing the new venture in a social media post, a spokesman said: “We are sorry to announce that from today (Sunday) the Owston will be closed permanently.

“We’re thrilled to announce we will reopen soon as something new/old

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Follow Dario's Ristorante for updates on Doncaster’s new Italian hotspot.”