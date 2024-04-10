Iconic Doncaster restaurant to mark first anniversary celebrating its 80s heritage
and live on Freeview channel 276
Dario’s was a much-loved and popular restaurant in Doncaster in the 1970s and 1980s, standing alongside the A19 between Bentley and Askern and a familiar landmark at the junction with Sutton Road.
Last Spring, the name bounced back with the opening of a new Italian restaurant with the same name in the same location – delighting diners across Doncaster.
And to mark the venue’s first birthday, bosses are harking back to its 80s heritage with a special music night celebrating the decade.
A spokesman said: “Friday 26 April marks the one year anniversary of when the doors to Dario’s Ristorante officially opened – so we thought we would celebrate our first anniversary with a twist.”
From 7pm, popular DJ, Anton Raphael, will be bringing diners a selection of 80’s classics.
The spokesman added: “You can expect a selection of cool electronic 80’s pop, disco and club classics, along with a few guilty pleasures, providing a soundtrack to what should be a very special night to remember.
“If you visited Dario’s back in the 80’s, this is your chance to reminisce - or if you’re a devoted fan or newcomer this is your chance to enjoy the popular 80’s diner in its modern establishment.”
You can book a table at the restaurant’s website at www.dariosristorante.co.uk
For bookings over eight, please contact [email protected]
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.