Iconic Doncaster restaurant to mark first anniversary celebrating its 80s heritage

An iconic, landmark Doncaster restaurant which bounced back last year four decades on from its closure is to celebrate its first anniversary with a nod to its 80s heritage.
By Darren Burke
Published 10th Apr 2024, 10:06 BST
Dario’s was a much-loved and popular restaurant in Doncaster in the 1970s and 1980s, standing alongside the A19 between Bentley and Askern and a familiar landmark at the junction with Sutton Road.

Last Spring, the name bounced back with the opening of a new Italian restaurant with the same name in the same location – delighting diners across Doncaster.

And to mark the venue’s first birthday, bosses are harking back to its 80s heritage with a special music night celebrating the decade.

Dario's returned to Doncaster last year after more than 40 years.

A spokesman said: “Friday 26 April marks the one year anniversary of when the doors to Dario’s Ristorante officially opened – so we thought we would celebrate our first anniversary with a twist.”

From 7pm, popular DJ, Anton Raphael, will be bringing diners a selection of 80’s classics.

The spokesman added: “You can expect a selection of cool electronic 80’s pop, disco and club classics, along with a few guilty pleasures, providing a soundtrack to what should be a very special night to remember.

“If you visited Dario’s back in the 80’s, this is your chance to reminisce - or if you’re a devoted fan or newcomer this is your chance to enjoy the popular 80’s diner in its modern establishment.”

You can book a table at the restaurant’s website at www.dariosristorante.co.uk

For bookings over eight, please contact [email protected]

