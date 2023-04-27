News you can trust since 1925
Iconic Doncaster restaurant Dario's re-opens after nearly 40 years

An iconic, landmark Doncaster restaurant has re-opened – four decades on from its closure.

By Darren Burke
Published 27th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST- 1 min read
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 15:59 BST

Dario’s was a much-loved and popular restaurant in Doncaster in the 1970s and 1980s, standing alongside the A19 between Bentley and Askern and a familiar landmark at the junction with Sutton Road.

Now the name has bounced back with the opening of a new Italian restaurant with the same name in the same location.

The restaurant has opened in the pub, which in recent years has been known as The Owston.

Dario's has re-opened in Doncaster after 40 years. (Photo: Emma Leach Photography/Dario's).Dario's has re-opened in Doncaster after 40 years. (Photo: Emma Leach Photography/Dario's).
Dario's has re-opened in Doncaster after 40 years. (Photo: Emma Leach Photography/Dario's).
Opening its doors officially on Wednesday, a spokesman said: “Today will go down in history.

“Thank you from the bottom of our hearts to everyone involved in getting Doncaster’s Italian hot spot back on the map.

“Andiamo a prenderlo!” (an Italian phrase which roughly translates as ‘let’s go get it!”

The Owston came under new ownership in January this year.

Bookings are available at www.dariosristorante.co.uk

