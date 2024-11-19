I tried an Indian version of a Christmas dinner at Mowgli Street Food

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

I don’t know about you, but I’m getting a bit bored of turkey.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Before Christmas, pubs and restaurants pump out overcooked and dry slabs of bird with a couple of roast potatoes and a soggy Yorkshire pudding.

When Mowgli Street Food invited me to try out its new Christmas feasting menu, I thought it was a great opportunity to get a different take on a festive feast.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The restaurant chain was founded by TV celeb chef Nish Katona, who ditched her successful career as a barrister 20 years ago to get into the kitchen. It was the chance for Nish to fulfil a “nagging obsession” with serving food inspired by the Indian home kitchens of her ancestors.

26 per cent of small businesses don’t have enough time to give energy bills their full attention, and 20 per cent wish they had more capacity to focus on software and tech | Will Ireland/PinPep

Her first Mowgli was born in Liverpool's Bold Street, followed quickly by Manchester. There are now 24 Mowgli restaurants across the UK, including in Leeds, Sheffield and Beverley.

The Christmas feasting menu, which comes at £35 per person, starts with a glass of bubbles or a cold beer. My friend and I go for beers, but they take a little while to come.

Mowgli Street Food's Christmas Feasting Menu. Credit: Mowgli | Mowgli Street Food

Before that we try the chat bombs, which almost taste like lassis in a crisp bread puff. The mains arrive before the starters, and they are mystery tiffin boxes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

We go for two meat and two veggies portions, along with some rice and rotis. The house chicken is a delicious Kerelan curry, with diced thighs and a lovely kick of spice.

For our second meat tiffin, we’re served butter chicken, which Mowgli says is a real Indian mother’s dish. It’s nice and creamy, but lacks the kick of the house chicken - which I loved.

While the tea steeped chickpeas and picnic potato curry are flavourful, they’re both lacking a bit of seasoning.

Mowgli Street Food. | Mowgli Street Food.

For our starters, we try the gunpowder chicken which is wickedly spicy chunks of deep-fried chicken and the fenugreek kissed fries. Both have lovely chunks of chilli on top, but I was hoping for a bit more flavour with potatoes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

After polishing off our beers, we move onto Mowgli’s Indian-inspired cocktail menu.

With Giles Coren’s recommendation I choose the smoked cardamom old fashioned. I have to agree with him, it’s definitely the “best old fashioned I have ever tasted”.

For pudding, I devour gulab jamun - syrupy, nutty milk doughballs served warm with ice cream.

They’re absolutely delicious, and along with the coconut ice cream a refreshing palate cleanser at the end of the menu.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The food itself is not Christmas themed, there are no turkey curries or spicy brussel sprouts - much to the delight of most people I’m sure. The menu overall makes for a great sharing experience with friends, and is certainly a nice change from the staid Christmas dinner that pubs serve in December.

NationalWorld was invited by Mowgli Street Food. Find your local restaurant here.