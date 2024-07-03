Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A huge three day beer festival will kick off in the Doncaster area tomorrow – as the nation prepares to go to the polls.

St Margaret’s Parish Church in Swinton will be hosting the inaugural Swinton Beer Festival, kicking off proceedings on July 4 – General Election day.

Organisers say the “exciting” event promises an unforgettable experience filled with cask and craft beers, cider, low and no alcohol drinks – while Father Chris’s Gin and Wine Bar will also be serving up drinks.

The festival will feature an impressive line-up of local and regional breweries showcasing a variety of craft beers, from hoppy IPAs and smooth stouts to refreshing lagers and unique seasonal brews.

The inaugural Swinton Beer Festival takes place from Thursday to Saturday.

Attendees will have the opportunity to sample a wide range of flavours and discover new favourites.

As you might expect from a beer festival, the focus is on cask-conditioned beers with over 20 to choose from.

But there is something for everyone including those who do not drink alcohol, so visitors can expect a great selection of drinks.

Run by members of the church, the proceeds from the first ever Swinton Beer Festival shall go towards the cost of building a brand new Community Hall that is to be constructed in the field next to the church in the near future.

In conjunction with the beer festival will be a small street food festival Thursday and Friday next to the church, and also entertainment inside the festival from local musicians and bands who have gladly given their time to entertain festival goers.

As an extra special treat on Saturday, not only will the beer festival be in full swing for its final day, but the Swinton Town Fair will be held in the church field accompanying the festival with 40+ craft stalls, a dance troop, live music, DJ, kids rides, a dog show and much more.

“We are incredibly excited to host this festival and bring our community together at St Margaret’s,” said Revd Fr Chris Barley, Vicar of Swinton.

"This event is not just about enjoying great drinks; it’s about making a difference in the lives of those in need and when built the Community Hall will be for the whole of Swinton.

“We are grateful for the support of our local breweries, sponsors, and volunteers who have made this event possible.”

Organiser Andrew Rodbourne said: “We’re delighted to launch the first ever Beer Festival in Swinton and supporting St Margaret’s Parish Church as they fundraise to build the Community Hall it so desperately needs. Drinkers can enjoy plenty of beers, ciders and other tipples including one made especially for us by Nailmaker Brewing in Mapplewell Barnsley called “Ale Mary” a slight Gin inspired reinterpretation of one of their staple beers that cannot be found anywhere else.

“This is an event not to be missed! Gather your friends and family, come out to support a great cause, and enjoy some time with us filled with exceptional craft beers and entertainment.

The Swinton Beer Festival 2024 is at St Margaret’s Parish Church, Church Street, Swinton, Rotherham S64 8EG

Thursday 4 July it is open from 2pm to sponsors, guests, Campaign for Real Ale Members and members of the hospitality industry.

It is open to the general public from 5pm and closes at 10pm.

Friday 5 July it is open 11.30am -4.30pm and 5pm to 10pm.