Huge beer, gin and rum festival to be held in Doncaster this summer

A big beer, gin and rum festival is to be held in Doncaster this summer.
By Darren Burke
Published 20th Mar 2024, 14:59 GMT
The event, in aid of the 9th Doncaster Scout Group, will take place on June 29 – with tipplers able to enjoy a range of brews and spirits across an eight hour spell.

As well as alcohol, there will also be a range of hot drinks and soft drinks on sale as well as live music, bands and children’s entertainment as well as hot food to tuck into.

The festival will take place at the rear of The Sun Inn, off Barnsley Road, Scawsby from 2pm with last orders at 10pm.

A beer, gin and rum festival will be held in Doncaster this summer.

Attendees can brin their own chairs, picnic rugs and parasols but gazebos are not permitted.

Cash and card payments will be accepted on all stalls.

Tickets are priced at £6 for adults and £4 for children.

Tickets must be purchased in advance from 9th Doncaster Scout Group, there will be no tickets on sale on the day.

