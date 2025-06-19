Huge annual three-day beer festival returning to Doncaster area

A massive three-day beer festival is returning to the Doncaster area later this month – promising visitors a wide range of ales – and a feast of fun.

Swinton Beer Festival returns to St Margaret’s Parish Church on June 26 to 28, serving up real ale, great food, and community spirit on tap for a weekend of celebration.

The much-anticipated local event brings together a carefully curated selection of real ales, craft beers, cider, gin, and other drinks including non-alcoholic options, all served in the welcoming setting of one of Swinton’s most iconic community landmarks.

Now in its second year, the Swinton Beer Festival has grown into a beloved local tradition, drawing beer lovers from across South Yorkshire and beyond.

The festival will feature local and regional breweries showcasing a variety of craft beers from hoppy IPAs to smooth stouts.

Festival exclusive beers include “Moonshine on Waterloo Kiln” from Abbeydale Brewery (Sheffield) and back by popular demand for the second year “Ale Mary” from Nailmaker Brewery (Barnsley) and in honour of our very the church’s Father Chris Barley “Barley Beloved” also from Nailmaker Brewery.

With support from local breweries and businesses, the festival promises not just great drinks and the opportunity to sample a wide range of flavours and discover new favourites.

There will also live music, street food, and a lively atmosphere for all to enjoy.

Rev. Fr Chris Barley, vicar of St Margaret’s Swinton, said: “The Beer Festival is about much more than beer – it’s about community, hospitality, and bringing people together.

”Whether you’re a seasoned ale enthusiast or just here for the music and company, there’s something for everyone.”

Like the first festival last year, proceeds from Swinton Beer Festival will go towards the construction costs of a new Community Hall to be built near the church. There will be food available throughout and on Saturday 28 sees the return of the Swinton Town Fayre with craft stalls, dance troupes, DJ, kids rides and more.

Dates: 26-28 June

Times: Thursday and Friday 1200-2200, Saturday 1100-2000

Tickets: You can buy on the door but they can also be purchased in advance from https://www.tickettailor.com/events/swintonbeerfest2024/

Families are welcome during daytime hours, and a dedicated family zone ensures everyone can feel comfortable and included.

For those travelling from further afield Swinton can be reached via regular train services operated by Northern that run from Sheffield to Doncaster or Leeds and the not so regular Sheffield-York service

The church is just a 15 minute walk from Swinton Railway Station and the festival can also be reached on the below Stagecoach bus routes

22x Barnsley - Rotherham

72 Chapeltown - Swinton

216 Cortonwood - Rotherham

217/218 Barnsley - Mexborough - Rotherham

221 Doncaster - Rotherham

For updates, tickets, and the full beer list, visit https://facebook.com/events/s/swinton-beer-fesitval-2025/1699566773990601/