How did Doncaster chippy fare in awards to find UK's best fish and chip shops?
The National Fish and Chip Awards has announced its 2024 winners – but there was no prize for Doncaster’s Auckley Friery which was bidding to be named the country’s top takeaway.
The Doncaster shop made it into the top 20, but the Ship Deck in Caerphilly, Wales took the top prize.
The ceremony, hosted by comedian Rob Beckett, celebrate excellence throughout the fish and chip industry both on home shores and for the first time this year, international ones too.
Over the last few months, businesses have been ‘plaice-d’ under a microscope and applicants have been grilled with interviews and skills tests by sector specialists.
Industry knowledge and sustainable practices have been pored over and unannounced mystery visits were made but the hard work has paid off and the winners are reeling in the rewards.
Here are the businesses which have taken ‘pole’ position in their categories.
Takeaway of the Year
1st: Ship Deck – Caerphilly, Wales
2nd: Yarm Road Fish and Chips – Darlington, County Durham
3rd: The Fish Works – Largs, Scotland
Restaurant of the Year
1st: Knights Fish Restaurant - Glastonbury, Somerset
2nd: Pier Point Restaurant – Torquay, Devon
3rd: Noah’s - Bristol
Field to Frier
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Drywite Young Fish Frier of the Year
Jamie Russo from Redcloak Fish Bar in Stonehaven, Scotland
Newcomer of the Year
Redcloak Fish Bar - Stonehaven, Scotland
Employee of the Year
Jamie Toland – Taylors, Greater Manchester
Mobile Operator of the Year
Jojo’s Fish and Chips – Stafford, Staffordshire
Multiple Operator of the Year
Bells Fish and Chips - Durham, County Durham
Environment and Sustainability Award
Whiteheads Fish and Chips - Hornsea, East Yorkshire
Staff Training and Development Award
The Real Food Café - Tyndrum, Scotland
Marketing & Innovation Award
Zero Plus Fish & Chips – Cardiff, Wales
Quality Accreditation Champion
French's Fish Shop - Wells-next-the-Sea, Norfolk
Overseas Fish and Chip Shop
Wright’s Fish and Chips - Georgia, USA
Supplier of The Year Award
Ceres
Outstanding Achievement
Derek Dews, T.Quality
Speaking about the event, awards organiser and President of the National Federation of Fish Friers Andrew Crook said: “The National Fish and Chip Awards 2024 has been a remarkable experience to be part of. Our winners and finalists have put their all into making their fish and chip businesses stand-out for all the right reasons.
“It’s no secret that the sector has been hit hard by economic hardship, yet we have seen firsthand how chippies up and down the country, and overseas, are thinking fast on their feet to defy the odds without compromising on ethical standpoints, quality and most importantly, great tasting fish and chips.
“We are bursting with pride for our winners and other contenders. It’s a privilege to be able to support and encourage them further and they should all be proud of what they’ve achieved. Fish and chip teams rarely have a moment to pause but we hope everyone takes some time to enjoy the celebrations ahead of getting back to what they do best.”
Principal sponsor of the awards was Seafood from Norway and Victoria Braathen, UK Director of the Norwegian Seafood Council commented: “A huge congratulations to all the winners of this year’s awards. What an incredible recognition of their commitment to bringing quality fish and chips to their communities across the country.
"We look forward to welcoming all of the winners to Norway to show them the journey of responsibly sourced Norwegian cod and haddock, from ocean to plate.”
Category winners have been invited to visit Norway in June for a once in a lifetime experience with Seafood from Norway.
The two-day study trip will take fish and chip shop teams on an unforgettable exploration of the Norwegian fishing industry, experiencing the cold, clear waters aboard the state-of-the-art longliner and Danish seine vessel, Østerfjord, to learn more about environmental and sustainable practices that ensure UK fish and chip shops are supplied with the freshest, highest quality produce.
They will also meet leading industry authorities and stakeholders to find out how fish stocks are sustained, as well as learning about frozen at sea white fish.