Here's how to get FREE food and drink from 10 different restaurants on your birthday

If so, you or your friend are in luck as personal finance experts, Ocean Finance, have shared 10 free food and drink freebies you can get on your birthday.

And you can save yourself £155 in the process

Here are 10 of the best birthday food and drink freebies

Here's how to get free food and drink on your birthday.

1. TGIF will treat you and up to five friends to a free cocktail

Saving: Up to £52.50

If you download the Fridays Rewards app, they will send you a code for a free cocktail or mocktail for you and up to five friends, with every main meal purchased (up to the value of £10.50). Just make sure to leave at least seven days between registering as they’ll send you the code a week before your birthday.

2. All Bar One will gift you a free sharing cocktail

Saving: Up to £31.00

If you sign up for the A-List newsletter via the All Bar One app, and you purchase two meals at the time, you’ll receive a birthday treat - the ‘Blossom Birdcage’ sharing cocktail (which normally costs £31.00). Or alternatively, you can ask for four bottles of Peroni, draught soft drinks or ‘Twisted Tonics’. Plus, if you’re yet to sign up for their newsletter, you’ll receive an additional complimentary cocktail!

3. Fancy a free bottle of prosecco? It’s on the house at Pizza Express

Saving: Up to £25.65

Raise a glass (or two) on your birthday when you dine in at your nearest Pizza Express, with a free bottle of prosecco (£25.65). Simply agree to receive offers when you sign up to their newsletter. And if you don’t fancy heading to Pizza Express on your actual birthday, don’t worry - you have a month to redeem your freebie.

4. In the mood for an Italian? Frankie & Benny’s will gift you a free main course

Saving: Up to £15.00

If you register with Frankie & Benny’s Rewards, you can get one free main meal (up to the value of £15) when you purchase another meal off the main menu.

5. Or is Latin American food more of your thing? Las Iguanas will also treat you to a main course

Saving: Up to £13.75

If you pop your details into the Las Iguanas registration form, you can bag yourself a free main meal on the house, with no other purchase necessary. For example, the Moqueca De Palmitors is £13.75 but free on your birthday. It’s also valid for seven days before and after your birthday - meaning you make your birthday celebrations last all week.

6. Fancy a free birthday burrito from Barburitto?

Saving: Up to £6.50

Who said there was no such thing as a free lunch? If you join the Barburrito loyalty scheme, you’ll be emailed a voucher for a free birthday burrito (up to the value of £6.50 for a small one).

7. Suffering from a hangover, or on a health kick? Boost will give you a free birthday smoothie

Saving: Up to £5.00

Simply pick up your Vibe Card in-store, register it and bring it with you on your birthday to claim a free smoothie (up to the value of £5.00). What’s most exciting is you can use it up to three days prior to, or up to three days after, your birthday - making it the perfect hangover cure should you make the most of the free drinks deals mentioned.

8. In the mood for a free milkshake? Ed’s Easy Diner are here to help

Saving: Up to £4.99

If you sign up for Ed’s Easy Diner club, you can bag yourself a free milkshake (£4.99) on your birthday. We’ll drink to that! What’s more, you will also get a voucher for a free starter or dessert if you also decide to purchase a main meal.

9. Get a free doughnut from Krispy Kreme

Saving: Up to £2.20

Treat yourself on your birthday with a completely free Krispy Kreme doughnut. Just sign up to be a Friend of Krispy Kreme and you’ll receive the voucher near your birthday. You’ll need to agree to receive emails, but there’s nothing stopping you from unsubscribing once you’ve claimed your freebie.

10. Or Greggs will gift you a free sweet treat

Saving: Up to £1.15

Similar to Krispy Kreme, you just need to download their ‘Greggs Rewards’ loyalty scheme. After entering your birthday, you will be eligible for a free cream cake (£1.15) or doughnut (£0.95) for one month after your birthday.