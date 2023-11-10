If you've ever wanted to travel back in time, there's now a Doncaster area bar celebrating classic 80s movie Back To The Future.

The bar, entitled Doc Brown’s, has a wall of memorabilia devoted to the much loved film trilogy starring Michael J Fox and Christopher Lloyd - and even serves up pints of lager called McFly after the movies’ main character, Marty McFly.

The 80s themed bar, which is situated in Bank Street, Mexborough, opened its doors earlier this year – and has a wall devoted to the flick, recalling iconic scenes such as the clock tower, the Delorean time travel machine and the flux capacitor – the device that makes time travel possible.

As well as 80s memorabilia, the walls of the bar are also lined with retro vinyl singles as well as other throwbacks to the era – and the bar features a playlist of popular 80s classics.

Doncaster now has its very own Back To The Future themed bar with Doc Brown's in Mexborough. (Photo: Universal).

The bar takes its name from Christopher Lloyd’s character in the movie, an eccentric professor who creates a time machine from a car and which sends his pal Marty back to 1955 from 1985 – with comic and potentially distastrous consequences.

Later installements of the film see Marty and Doc travel forward in time to 2015, while the final installment sees them back in the Wild West in 1885.