Great news as the top food hygiene rating is awarded to 15 Doncaster establishments - here is the list

The following ratings have been given to five restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Aagrah Indian Restaurant at Great North Road, Woodlands, Doncaster; rated on December 8

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Olive Catering DFS at Unit 1 Redhouse Interchange, Rockingham Way, Brodsworth, Doncaster; rated on December 7

All 15 received a five rating

• Rated 5: Wishing Well Cafe at 79 High Street, Mexborough, Doncaster; rated on December 6

• Rated 5: Whitbys Fish And Chip Restaurant at Leicester Avenue, Intake, Doncaster; rated on November 17

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Taco Bell at Wheatley Hall Road, Wheatley, Doncaster; rated on October 25

And three ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: White Hart at Main Street, Wadworth, Doncaster; rated on December 5

• Rated 5: Maple Tree at Plantation Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on November 24

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: The Yorkshire Grey at 16-17 Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on October 13

Plus seven ratings for takeaways:

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Grazie a Dio Ltd at 2 Apley Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on December 15

• Rated 5: The Pizza Trail @ The Styrrup at The Styrrup, Stripe Road, Rossington, Doncaster; rated on December 14

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Efes 2 at 199 Skellow Road, Skellow, Doncaster; rated on December 7

• Rated 5: Castle Fish Bar at 54 Church Street, Conisbrough, Doncaster; rated on November 28

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Burger Jim at 31 Silver Street, Doncaster; rated on November 17

• Rated 5: Domino's Pizza at Unit 1, The Abbey Shopping Centre, Station Road, Dunscroft; rated on November 17

Advertisement Hide Ad