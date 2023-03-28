Good news as the top food hygiene ratings handed to eight Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to eight of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: Drive by Coffee Ltd at 34 Printing Office Street; rated on March 22
• Rated 5: Pizza Hut at Lakeside Village, Wilmington Drive, Lakeside; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Sandall Park Cafe at Thorne Road, Wheatley Hills rated on March 21
Pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: The Cadeby Pub & Restaurant at Main Street, Cadeby; rated on March 22
Takeaways:
• Rated 5: Salahudin Fried Chicken (SFC) at 13 Scot Lane; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Shakes and Cakes at 72 King Street, Thorne; rated on March 23
• Rated 5: Oriental at 28 Ellers Lane, Auckley; rated on March 21
• Rated 5: Barnby Dun Fish & Chip Shop at Unit 5, Marlowe Road, Barnby Dun; rated on March 17