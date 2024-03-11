Good news as food hygiene ratings given to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
The following ratings have been given to two restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: The Coffee Club Dessert & Cocktail Lounge at Balby Road, Balby; rated March 8
• Rated 5: Goals Soccer Centre at Worcester Avenue, Wheatley; rated March 6
And one rating to a pub, bar or nightclub:
• Rated 5: Masonic Hall at Priory Place; rated March 6