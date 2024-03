Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The following ratings have been given to eight restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: Kings Cafe at 30 King Street, Thorne, Doncaster; rated on March 5

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Doncaster Free Press, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

• Rated 5: Sodexo (Doncaster Deaf Trust) at Doncaster School For The Deaf, Leger Way, Intake, Doncaster; rated on March 5

Good news as food hygiene ratings awarded to 14 Doncaster establishments.

• Rated 5: Bawtry Golf Club at Cross Lane, Thorne Road, Austerfield; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: McDonalds Restaurant at Balby Retail Park, Sandford Road, Balby, Doncaster; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Snack at the Track at Meadow Court Stadium, Station Road, Stainforth, Doncaster; rated on February 26

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: AJ's Cafe at 116 High Street, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on February 10

• Rated 5: Ardeen Road URC Doncaster at United Reformed Church, Ardeen Road, Intake, Doncaster; rated on February 1

• Rated 5: LUF Cafe at 10 Askern Road, Bentley, Doncaster; rated on January 5

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

• Rated 5: Marr Lodge at Barnsley Road, Marr, Doncaster; rated on February 29

• Rated 5: The Ivanhoe at 183 Melton Road, Sprotbrough, Doncaster; rated on February 29

Plus four ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: Peters Crispy Cod at 105 Carr House Road, Hyde Park, Doncaster; rated on February 28

• Rated 5: Subway at Unit 1, White Rose Retail Centre, White Rose Way, Hyde Park; rated on February 23

• Rated 5: Nosh at 43 Princes Street, Doncaster; rated on January 12