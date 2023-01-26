News you can trust since 1925
Good news as 5* food hygiene ratings awarded to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 26th Jan 2023, 12:53pm

Burger King at Food Mall Frenchgate Centre was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 14.

And Boba Shack on St Sepulchre Gate, was also given a score of five on January 4.

Burger King got the top rating
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.

