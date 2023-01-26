Good news as 5* food hygiene ratings awarded to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them both.
Burger King at Food Mall Frenchgate Centre was handed a five-out-of-five rating after assessment on October 14.
And Boba Shack on St Sepulchre Gate, was also given a score of five on January 4.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection and is not a guide to food quality.