Good Beer Guide 2025: Here are ten of the best Doncaster pub's selected by Camra

1. The Horse and Groom, Armthorpe
The Horse & Groom is on Nutwell Lane, DN3 3JU, at the edge of village on the road to Cantley. Pheasantry Best Bitter; 1 changing beer (sourced nationally; often Oakham, Otter) The second oldest existing building in the village, this traditional pub used to be a coach house. Welcoming and traditional in style, with a cosy bar and spacious lounge with dining area. There is a large beer garden with seating. Events include a Tuesday music quiz, a general quiz on Sunday and a disco/music quiz on the first Saturday of the month. Traditional home-made pub food is served. The pub is the base for a darts team and the Golf Society. Photo: YP
2. The Queen CRafthouse and Kitchen
Queen (Crafthouse & Kitchen) is at 1 Sunny Bar, DN1 1LY (on the corner of Sunny Bar and Market Place). 5 changing beers (sourced nationally) Old established marketplace pub, recently revived under new ownership. An interior created out of unusual boarding sets the scene and the pub has drawn many new customers, many to sample the atmosphere, real ales and music at weekends. Situated close to the historic Corn Exchange and bustling market, this is a welcome addition to the town’s real ale scene. There are five changing real ales plus two ciders, typically from Gwynt y Ddraig or Celtic Marches. Photo: Sub
3. The Draughtsman Alehouse
Draughtsman Alehouse, Station Court, DN1 1PE (on Platform 3B of Doncaster Station). 3 changing beers (sourced regionally) Located on platform 3B of Doncaster Railway Station, this former Victorian buffet bar had stood empty for 18 years. Reopened in 2017, it is the project of one man, Russell Thompson, who now runs it in partnership with his son Luke. Real ales are changed regularly and sourced from regional brewers. Locally made pies are usually available. Do be sure to inspect the fantastic Victorian wall tiles, and engineering drawings of steam locomotives. Photo: Sub
4. Baxter Arms, Fenwick
Fenwick Baxter Arms, Fenwick Lane, DN6 0HA (between Askern and Moss) Theakston Best Bitter; 2 changing beers (often Black Sheep, Pennine, Stancill) A family-owned country pub with traditionally furnished lounge decorated with country pursuits and pictures. A snug area has a full-sized snooker table. Reasonably priced food is available daily, and quiz night is Wednesday. Three well-kept real ales from independent breweries are served. Outside there is a small seating area at the front and a lawned area with benches at the side, all surrounded by high hedges. Ample parking is available. A welcoming rural gem. Photo: Sub
