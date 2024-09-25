Good Beer Guide 2025: Here are ten of the best Doncaster pub's selected by Camra

1 . The Horse and Groom, Armthorpe

The Horse & Groom is on Nutwell Lane, DN3 3JU, at the edge of village on the road to Cantley. Pheasantry Best Bitter; 1 changing beer (sourced nationally; often Oakham, Otter) The second oldest existing building in the village, this traditional pub used to be a coach house. Welcoming and traditional in style, with a cosy bar and spacious lounge with dining area. There is a large beer garden with seating. Events include a Tuesday music quiz, a general quiz on Sunday and a disco/music quiz on the first Saturday of the month. Traditional home-made pub food is served. The pub is the base for a darts team and the Golf Society. Photo: YP