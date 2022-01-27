Get paid £500 to drink tea and test the ‘ultimate Builder’s Brew’

Can you make the ‘ultimate Builder’s Brew’?

The successful candidates will be hired to sample different tea brands and a range of milks, as well as drink-making methods, as part of content research for the marketplace’s website. As well as payment for making and drinking the tea, the marketplace is providing the candidates with a weekly supply of biscuits as it states a ‘Builder’s Brew isn’t complete without a biscuit to dunk’.

A marketplace connecting DIY enthusiasts and the construction industry with materials suppliers wants to pay three people £500 each to drink tea and test the ‘ultimate Builder’s Brew’.

MaterialsMarket.com is looking for its first band of ‘Builder’s Brewers’ to discover what makes the best ‘Builder’s Brew’, testing out different tea brands, milks, the addition of sugar and sweetener, as well as drink-making methods. The marketplace is hiring for the unusual role to help them with on-site content research.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The successful candidates will be paid to sample different types of tea and making methods - such as milk first, tea bag first and hot water first. Each ‘Builder’s Brewer’ will record their opinions on each one and report back to MaterialsMarket.com. As well as taste, the professional brewers will also have to discover the optimal drinking temperature of the drink, what type of drinkware is best (mugs or flasks), and discover what version of the drink and type of biscuits are best for ‘dunking’.

Tea enthusiasts can apply for the role here: Material Markets

The closing date for applications is Friday, February 1, 2022 and the successful candidates will be selected soon after.

As well as the £500 payment for the two-week long role, the ‘Builder’s Brewers’ will receive a free supply of different brands of English breakfast tea, sugars, sweeteners, biscuits and a range of both dairy and plant-based milks to sample. The ‘Builder’s Brewers’ will be expected to try the different combinations of the popular drink.

The job culminates when they are invited to see their employer to demonstrate their findings and will be judged internally by the leadership team.

No previous qualifications or experience are required for the role; however, the marketplace has stated that hopeful applicants must be over the age of 18 and have a ‘love of tea’. The marketplace has also confirmed that as a range of products will be tested across the three professionals, people with allergies and various diets are welcome to apply as they want their research and findings to be universal to everyone.

Although the term ‘Builders Brew’ wasn’t coined until the late 1900’s, its existence came to prominence in the UK in the early 70s. A ‘Builders Brew’ is known to be a strong, sweet tea made with cows’ milk and often multiple teaspoons of sugar.* Therefore as its customer base is primarily tradesmen, the marketplace wants to enhance its on-site content and give its users insights on how they can make the best beverage whilst at work.

MaterialsMarket.com is a marketplace seeking to improve efficiency in the construction supply industry, providing speedy delivery times and affordable pricing. With the belief that for every order there is a perfect supplier, it aims to match the customer and supplier, saving time, money, and stress.

Samuel Hunt co-founder of MaterialsMarket.com, said,

“How to make a cup of tea is something us Brits love to debate. I often get berated for adding milk first when making tea. There is no doubt we all have our methods and go-to tea brands, but at MaterialsMarket.com, a marketplace specifically for builders, we want to discover which method and brand is best, so that our builders know what makes the ultimate ‘Builder’s Brew’.