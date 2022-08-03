Get paid equivalent of £52,000 a year to drink wine in the sunshine in first ever ‘Vinternship’

Majestic, UK’s largest specialist wine retailer, is advertising for a summer ‘Vintern’ who will get paid the equivalent of £52,000 a year to travel to a picture-perfect Portuguese vineyard and quaff delicious wine straight from the source.

The role has been created in an effort to help the brand’s Wine Club settle once and for all if vino truly does taste better abroad, and the successful applicant can even bring a friend along for the ride.

In what is dubbed ‘the best summer job ever,’ the new Vintern will visit the breathtaking Quinta Da Boavista vineyard on a three-day placement to try wines from Majestic’s Spain and Portugal Summer Case in situ and then retry the same bottles back at home for comparison.

What an opportunity!

Those wishing to put themselves forward for the role need no prior experience except a passion for wine and a valid passport.

In addition to flights and accommodation, the successful new hire will receive £600 remuneration for the three day’s work, the equivalent of a £52,000 annual salary.

Vintern’s working day will start with a guided tour of the vineyard by traditional horse and carriage, followed by visits to the wine cellar and barrel room to appreciate the full process from grape to bottle.

Their next responsibility is to sample a series of delectable wine and premium olive oils, tasting wines from five regions around Portugal: the Algarve, Alentejo, Lisboa, Douro, and Vinho Verdes.

The working day concludes early in this role, with the Vintern and their plus one tucking into a three-course lunch, paired with the vineyard’s own tipples.

Upon return, the Vintern will re-sample the Majestic Wine Club Spain & Portugal Summer Case to compare the flavour and enjoyment of the wine in different locations.

Their findings will be published on the Majestic website.

Aspiring wine tasters can apply for the position at https://www.majestic.co.uk/information/majestic-vinternship, by submitting 200 words on why they believe they deserve the role and their opinion on the matter of whether wine tastes better abroad.

Applications close on August 19, 2022 and the role will commence in September, on a date agreed by Majestic and the successful applicant.