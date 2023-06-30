The initiative, designed to brighten up people’s days, is available in all Morrisons cafés nationwide from 3rd to 16th July 2023 while stocks last.

Smoothie fans are in luck as Naked’s​​ full-sized Machines range (750ml) is also on promotion in supermarkets this summer.

Naked, the original super smoothie brand, is surprising fans with a variety of great value offers across its tasty smoothie range this summer, to help add colour to people’s day.

Chance for a free Naked smoothie

This July, Naked has partnered with Morrisons to give away its Machine smoothies completely free in all Morrisons cafés nationwide.

All fans need to do to get their hands on one of Naked’s brand new colourful smoothies, Naked Ruby Machine (300ml) or Naked Gold Machine (300ml), is simply head to one of the Morrisons cafés and say the secret phrase ‘Make My Day More Colourful’ at the till.

The offer will run from 3rd to 16th July, while stocks last, and will be available to help give smoothie lovers a colourful boost throughout the summer.

Bursting with flavour, the Naked Ruby Machine is made with fresh raspberries, flavoursome pomegranate, and juicy strawberries whilst Naked Gold Machine is packed with tangy passionfruit, tropical mango and tasty guava.

With the smoothies providing a natural energy boost to get through the day, both drinks are packed with a variety of vitamins including vitamin C, B1, B2, B6, & E and class as one of your five a day.

What’s more, Naked has also announced that its​​full-sized Machines range (750ml) is on promotion at Morrisons, both in-store and online. Available from 19th June to 13th August, smoothie lovers can grab a great deal from shelves for just £2.50, down from £4.75.

But the deals don’t stop there, as throughout July and August the ​​full-sized Naked Machines range (750ml) is also on promotion at several other supermarkets including Waitrose, Tesco, Asda and Sainsbury’s.

The Naked range is best enjoyed chilled, straight from the fridge. Smoothies are available in 300ml and 750ml bottles and are available now in supermarkets.

