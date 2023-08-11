News you can trust since 1925
Future of Doncaster city centre pub uncertain as renovation works start

The future of a historic Doncaster city centre pub appears to be uncertain after renovation work got under way on the premises.
By Darren Burke
Published 11th Aug 2023, 11:39 BST- 1 min read
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:41 BST

The Corner Pin in St Sepulchre Gate West has had signs stripped from its frontage in recent days with works taking place inside the bar area of the pub, which is situated on the road’s junction with Union Street.

The building, which boasts a traditional lounge, a public bar with games area as well as a servery, catering kitchen and three bedroom living accommodation, was put on the market earlier this year with a guide price of £175,000.

The pub, near to Doncaster railway station also boasts a beer cellar and stores, as well as a lounge, kitchen and bathroom, according to property agents Savills who carried out the sale.

The bar is one of a number of traditional watering holes near the station, which also includes The Leopard and The Railway.

