Future of Doncaster city centre pub uncertain as renovation works start

The Corner Pin in St Sepulchre Gate West has had signs stripped from its frontage in recent days with works taking place inside the bar area of the pub, which is situated on the road’s junction with Union Street.

The building, which boasts a traditional lounge, a public bar with games area as well as a servery, catering kitchen and three bedroom living accommodation, was put on the market earlier this year with a guide price of £175,000.

The pub, near to Doncaster railway station also boasts a beer cellar and stores, as well as a lounge, kitchen and bathroom, according to property agents Savills who carried out the sale.