Frenchgate teases opening of new Chopstix noodle bar in Doncaster
Nationwide chain Chopstix will open a new branch inside the Frenchgate in November, centre bosses have teased.
In a social media post, a spokesperson said: “Stay tuned for all the updates - you won’t want to miss this!”
Chopstix has quickly become one of the UK’s most popular quick service restaurants, with its focus on Asian flavour in a quick and accessible way making it a firm favourite throughout the country.
As well as take away classics like Sweet & Sour Chicken and Salt ‘N’ Pepper Chicken, Chopstix has a range of fresh flavours including the spicy Firecracker Chicken with a fiery garlic and chilli seasoning, and brand favourites like Chicken Katsu Curry and the restaurants signature Caramel Drizzle Chicken.
The new Chopstix store follows store openings in Meadowhall, Leeds, Huddersfield, Hull and the chain now has over 115 locations across the UK.