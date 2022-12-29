News you can trust since 1925
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Four Doncaster food places visited by hygiene inspectors and given scores between two and four

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 29th Dec 2022, 10:23am

China Palace, at Silver Street, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.

Zammuto, on Nether Hall Road, was also given a score of four on November 22.

Hide Ad

Mellors Catering Services at Barnby Dun Primary Academy was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.

Inspectors visited four establishments
Most Popular

And Luciano Pizzeria, a takeaway at Mill Street, Armthorpe, was given a score of two on November 23.