Four Doncaster food places visited by hygiene inspectors and given scores between two and four
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
China Palace, at Silver Street, was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 22.
Zammuto, on Nether Hall Road, was also given a score of four on November 22.
Mellors Catering Services at Barnby Dun Primary Academy was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 23.
And Luciano Pizzeria, a takeaway at Mill Street, Armthorpe, was given a score of two on November 23.