The Hall Cross in Hall Gate kicked off the event last night with tipplers able to enjoy 25 different real ales across the course of the weekend.

The festival runs from 11am to 1am on Friday, Saturday and Sunday with beers from £2.50 a pint.

It was officially launched on Thursday night by Doncaster councillor, Coun Gemma Cobby – who downed a glass of New Bristol Cinder Toffee Stout to get the festivities under way.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Coun Gemma Cobby opens the Hall Cross beer festival.

A spokesman for the Hall Cross said: “The beer festival is finally here!

“Come and enjoy some of your favourite beers in the biggest beer event for two years.

“There’s over 25 classics to choose from. It’s on all weekend so there’s no excuses.”