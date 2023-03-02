Food inspectors give a Doncaster cafe a four out of five hygiene rating

Top Meal, which comes under the restaurant, cafe or canteen category, at Rex Corner, Broxholme Lane, Wheatley, was given the score after assessment on January 25, the Food Standards Agency's website shows.

Of Doncaster's 488 restaurants, cafes and canteens rated, 343 (70%) have ratings of five and one has a zero rating.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of inspection and is not a guide to food quality.