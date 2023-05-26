Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments.
The White Hart at High Street, Askern, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 20, meaning it is satisfactory.
And Westys Cafe at Church Balk, Edenthorpe, was given a score of four, meaning standards are good, on April 20.
Ratings are a snapshot of the standards found at the time of inspection including: handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, how food safety is managed.