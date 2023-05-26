Food hygiene ratings of three and four handed to two Doncaster establishments

The White Hart at High Street, Askern, was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on April 20, meaning it is satisfactory.

And Westys Cafe at Church Balk, Edenthorpe, was given a score of four, meaning standards are good, on April 20.

Ratings are a snapshot of the standards found at the time of inspection including: handling of food, how food is stored, how food is prepared, cleanliness of facilities, how food safety is managed.