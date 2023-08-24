Food hygiene ratings of one and four given to two Doncaster restaurants
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Mellors Catering Services, at Hall Cross Academy, Thorne Road, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.
And Askern Diner, at Springvale House, Doncaster Road, Askern, Doncaster was given a score of one on July 19.
Of Doncaster's 500 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 336 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.