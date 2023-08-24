News you can trust since 1925
BREAKING
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Yevgeny Prigozhin was ‘on passenger list’ as 10 killed in jet crash
Dallas creator David Jacobs dies aged 84 following Alzheimer’s battle
Sainsbury’s recall breakfast item over contamination fears
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag

Food hygiene ratings of one and four given to two Doncaster restaurants

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s restaurants, cafes or canteens, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 24th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST- 1 min read
Updated 24th Aug 2023, 11:31 BST

Mellors Catering Services, at Hall Cross Academy, Thorne Road, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on July 19.

And Askern Diner, at Springvale House, Doncaster Road, Askern, Doncaster was given a score of one on July 19.

Of Doncaster's 500 restaurants, cafes and canteens with ratings, 336 (67 per cent) have ratings of five and just two have zero ratings.

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyDoncaster RoadAskern