Food hygiene ratings of fours and a three handed to Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings of fours and a three have been handed out to Doncaster establishments.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 3: Blush Tea Rooms at 3-5 High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on March 17
And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:
• Rated 4: Royal Hotel at West End Road, Norton; rated on March 18
• Rated 4: Scarborough Arms at Sunderland Street, Tickhill; rated on March 17
Plus one rating for a takeaway:
• Rated 4: Pizza Roma at 26 Radburn Road, New Rossington; rated on March 30
A 4 rating means hygiene standards are good and a 3 that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.
The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority. The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality.