Food hygiene ratings of fours and a three handed to Doncaster establishments

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 3: Blush Tea Rooms at 3-5 High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster; rated on March 17

And two ratings have been handed to pubs, bars or nightclubs:

New food hygiene ratings

• Rated 4: Royal Hotel at West End Road, Norton; rated on March 18

• Rated 4: Scarborough Arms at Sunderland Street, Tickhill; rated on March 17

Plus one rating for a takeaway:

• Rated 4: Pizza Roma at 26 Radburn Road, New Rossington; rated on March 30

A 4 rating means hygiene standards are good and a 3 that hygiene standards are generally satisfactory.