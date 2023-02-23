The Three Tuns at Old Scotch Spring Lane, Stainton, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 18.

And Anchor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lime Tree Court, Belle Vue, Doncaster was also given a score of four on January 18.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found on the date of inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.