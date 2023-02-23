News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
3 hours ago - 1 min read

The Three Tuns at Old Scotch Spring Lane, Stainton, Doncaster was handed a four-out-of-five rating after assessment on January 18.

And Anchor, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Lime Tree Court, Belle Vue, Doncaster was also given a score of four on January 18.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards found on the date of inspection by the local authority and is not a guide to food quality.

