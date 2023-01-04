News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.

By Stephanie Bateman
4 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 4th Jan 2023, 12:52pm

Askern Miners Welfare Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Public House, Manor Way, Askern, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.

And Eurest, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Asda, High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster was also given a score of three on November 29.

The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality but reflects standards of food hygiene found on inspection.

A three out of five means standards are generally satisfactory