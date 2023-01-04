Food hygiene ratings handed to two Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to two of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
Askern Miners Welfare Club, a pub, bar or nightclub at Public House, Manor Way, Askern, Doncaster was handed a three-out-of-five rating after assessment on November 29.
And Eurest, a restaurant, cafe or canteen at Asda, High Street, Carcroft, Doncaster was also given a score of three on November 29.
The food hygiene rating is not a guide to food quality but reflects standards of food hygiene found on inspection.