Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 6th Mar 2024, 09:50 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 4: Valentinos at Polypipe Plc, Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 30

And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:

Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments.Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments.
Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

• Rated 4: Pizza King Express BBQ House at 31b Violet Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on February 8

• Rated 4: Moorends Fish & Chips at 88 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on January 30

Related topics:DoncasterFood hygiene ratingsFood Standards AgencyEdlington