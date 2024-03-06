Food hygiene ratings handed to three Doncaster establishments
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to three of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
• Rated 4: Valentinos at Polypipe Plc, Broomhouse Lane, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on January 30
And two ratings have been handed to takeaways:
• Rated 4: Pizza King Express BBQ House at 31b Violet Avenue, Edlington, Doncaster; rated on February 8
• Rated 4: Moorends Fish & Chips at 88 Marshland Road, Moorends, Doncaster; rated on January 30