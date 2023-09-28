News you can trust since 1925
Food hygiene ratings handed to four establisments – one received a zero meaning urgent action is necessary

New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
By Stephanie Bateman
Published 28th Sep 2023, 10:53 BST- 1 min read
Updated 28th Sep 2023, 10:54 BST
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: DN4 Events at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: The Perfect Pitch Coffee Shop at Go Outdoors, Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster; rated on August 17

Inspectors visit four establishments in Doncaster.Inspectors visit four establishments in Doncaster.
• Rated 0: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on August 17

A zero rating means urgent action is required.

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:

• Rated 1: Papa Johns at 2 Kingsway House, Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on August 15

