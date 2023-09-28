Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:

• Rated 5: DN4 Events at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on September 7

• Rated 4: The Perfect Pitch Coffee Shop at Go Outdoors, Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster; rated on August 17

Inspectors visit four establishments in Doncaster.

• Rated 0: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on August 17

A zero rating means urgent action is required.

And one rating has been handed to a takeaway: