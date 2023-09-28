Food hygiene ratings handed to four establisments – one received a zero meaning urgent action is necessary
New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of Doncaster’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows.
The following ratings have been given to three restaurants, cafes or canteens:
• Rated 5: DN4 Events at Eco Power Stadium, Stadium Way, Lakeside, Doncaster; rated on September 7
• Rated 4: The Perfect Pitch Coffee Shop at Go Outdoors, Littleworth Lane, Rossington, Doncaster; rated on August 17
• Rated 0: The Cafe Boss at 1 Cherry Lane, Doncaster; rated on August 17
A zero rating means urgent action is required.
And one rating has been handed to a takeaway:
• Rated 1: Papa Johns at 2 Kingsway House, Hall Gate, Doncaster; rated on August 15